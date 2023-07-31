In this January photo, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released in Atlanta.
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
As security measures ramp up around the courthouse, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she will announce charging decisions by September 1 in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election result. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
chris christie donald trump split sotu 07302023 thumb vpx
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
01:44
tim parlatore vpx
Ex-Trump lawyer questions latest move by special counsel
01:25
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 03: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of speakers including congressional members, media personalities and members of former President Donald Trump's administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Trump is facing new charges. Would Ramaswamy still pardon him if president?
02:05
Will Hurd July 28 2023
Republican candidate booed at GOP dinner after criticizing Trump
01:00
trump campaign song vpx
Trump walks onto rally stage as song lyric 'going to prison' plays
01:38
conway trump split
Conway: Trump's new Mar-a-Lago charges are like a Russian nesting doll
01:52
DeSantis 2
DeSantis was asked about pardoning Trump if elected president. See his response
00:58
Dan Coats src vpx
'Are you surprised by this?': CNN questions former Trump intelligence official
02:07
Michael Cohen 072823
Hear Michael Cohen's advice to indicted Trump aide
02:12
elie honig mar a lago
Honig outlines prosecutors' bigger tactical move in latest indictment
00:34
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates.
Kaitlan Collins points out 'key part' of latest charge against Trump
02:05
Sen. John Barrasso reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.
GOP lawmakers react to McConnell freezing during press conference
02:24
senator dianne feinstein appropriations bill vote
Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill
00:48
Hunter Biden departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.
What's next for Hunter Biden plea deal?
03:34
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Legal expert on what could have led to derailment of Hunter Biden plea deal
00:52
mitch mcconnell 0726203
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
00:27
