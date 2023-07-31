Video Ad Feedback
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
As security measures ramp up around the courthouse, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she will announce charging decisions by September 1 in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election result. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump lawyer questions latest move by special counsel
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump is facing new charges. Would Ramaswamy still pardon him if president?
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican candidate booed at GOP dinner after criticizing Trump
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump walks onto rally stage as song lyric 'going to prison' plays
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway: Trump's new Mar-a-Lago charges are like a Russian nesting doll
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked about pardoning Trump if elected president. See his response
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Are you surprised by this?': CNN questions former Trump intelligence official
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michael Cohen's advice to indicted Trump aide
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Honig outlines prosecutors' bigger tactical move in latest indictment
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins points out 'key part' of latest charge against Trump
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmakers react to McConnell freezing during press conference
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's next for Hunter Biden plea deal?
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert on what could have led to derailment of Hunter Biden plea deal
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN