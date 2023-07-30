Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Murphy: 'We are seeing an absolute revolution of our economy right now'
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tells CNN's Kasie Hunt that "the economy is booming right now" because of President Biden's economic policies.
08:44 - Source: CNN
