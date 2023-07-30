Video Ad Feedback
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to additional charges brought on by the special counsel against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents.
01:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican candidate booed at GOP dinner after criticizing Trump
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump walks onto rally stage as song lyric 'going to prison' plays
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway: Trump's new Mar-a-Lago charges are like a Russian nesting doll
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked about pardoning Trump if elected president. See his response
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Are you surprised by this?': CNN questions former Trump intelligence official
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michael Cohen's advice to indicted Trump aide
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Honig outlines prosecutors' bigger tactical move in latest indictment
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins points out 'key part' of latest charge against Trump
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmakers react to McConnell freezing during press conference
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's next for Hunter Biden plea deal?
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert on what could have led to derailment of Hunter Biden plea deal
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on McConnell freezing at press conference
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Impeachment theater': Republican calls out Kevin McCarthy
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN