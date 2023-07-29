Will Hurd July 28 2023
Republican candidate booed at GOP dinner after criticizing Trump
Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd was booed at the Republican Party's annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, after making remarks critical of former President Donald Trump.
