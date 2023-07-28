conway trump split
Conway: Trump's new Mar-a-Lago charges are like a Russian nesting doll
CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with conservative attorney and Washington Post columnist George Conway about new charges that are part of a superseding indictment filed against former President Donald Trump in the special counsel's investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
