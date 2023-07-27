Video Ad Feedback
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) briefly spoke with reporters after freezing up during a press conference earlier in the day.
00:27 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reacts to Giuliani's 'unusual' late night court filing
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Where's the evidence?': Democrat reacts to McCarthy's impeachment threat against Biden
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie acquired $11 billion in debt as governor. Listen to the tip he says Trump gave him
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pence reacts to Trump's not-so-veiled threat about going to prison
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You're wrong': Capitol officer responds to DeSantis' January 6th claim
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP presidential candidate won't criticize Trump on this issue
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi on why she thinks Trump is a puppeteer
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pence: Not convinced Trump's actions were criminal leading up to Jan. 6
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Very troubling sign': Enten on a stat that could sink DeSantis' campaign
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy is winning over some Trump fans?
05:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden is polling at a near-record low. Smerconish has a theory why
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes not-so-veiled threat about being sent to prison
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Supporter shares 'honest comment' with Pence about Trump
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See ex-GOP lawmaker's reaction to Trump's trial date
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN