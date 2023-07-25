Video Ad Feedback
'Where's the evidence?': Democrat reacts to McCarthy's impeachment threat against Biden
CNN's John Berman speaks with former House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested Republican lawmakers may pursue an impeachment probe of President Joe Biden.
01:55 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
'Where's the evidence?': Democrat reacts to McCarthy's impeachment threat against Biden
01:55
Pence reacts to Trump's not-so-veiled threat about going to prison
02:24
'You're wrong': Capitol officer responds to DeSantis' January 6th claim
01:21
GOP presidential candidate won't criticize Trump on this issue
01:03
Pelosi on why she thinks Trump is a puppeteer
01:22
Pence: Not convinced Trump's actions were criminal leading up to Jan. 6
04:03
'Very troubling sign': Enten on a stat that could sink DeSantis' campaign
01:05
How newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy is winning over some Trump fans?
05:55
Biden is polling at a near-record low. Smerconish has a theory why
07:11
Trump makes not-so-veiled threat about being sent to prison
01:39
Supporter shares 'honest comment' with Pence about Trump
01:44
See ex-GOP lawmaker's reaction to Trump's trial date
02:28
'His candidacy is an embarrassment': JFK's grandson blasts RFK Jr.
00:39
DeSantis plots legal move against Bud Light
01:29
VP Harris calls state's mandate to teach slavery 'benefits' a 'gaslighting' attempt
00:42
George Conway points to a 'strange quietness' from Mark Meadows amid Trump's potential third indictment
01:22
RFK Jr. says he's not 'anti-vax.' CNN fact checks that claim
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN