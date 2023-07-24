alyssa farah griffin trump split vpx
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
The Lead
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin shares insights about how former President Donald Trump praised improvements to the security of US elections in a February 2020 Oval Office meeting before casting doubt on the election weeks later.
