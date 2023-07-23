SOTU fmr vp mike pence full_00004720.png
Video Ad Feedback
Pence: 'I don't honestly know' what Trump's 'intention' was on January 6
State of the Union
Presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence tells CNN's Dana Bash that he believes "judgment" about Trump's conduct on January 6 should be left to voters to decide.
15:21 - Source: CNN
