Video Ad Feedback
Supporter shares 'honest comment' with Pence about Trump
A supporter of Mike Pence told the former vice president on the campaign trail that Pence would never be president if he didn't "stand up to that man." Former DNC Chair Howard Dean reacts.
01:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Supporter shares 'honest comment' with Pence about Trump
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes not-so-veiled threat about being sent to prison
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See ex-GOP lawmaker's reaction to Trump's trial date
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'His candidacy is an embarrassment': JFK's grandson blasts RFK Jr.
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis plots legal move against Bud Light
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
VP Harris calls state's mandate to teach slavery 'benefits' a 'gaslighting' attempt
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway points to a 'strange quietness' from Mark Meadows amid Trump's potential third indictment
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why this lawmaker abandoned the Democratic Party
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. says he's not 'anti-vax.' CNN fact checks that claim
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down IRS whistleblowers' testimony about Hunter Biden probe
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump advisers are telling him to do in order to avoid jail time
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some GOP lawmakers react to third potential Trump indictment
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
In rare appearance, Jack Smith declines to comment on Trump target letter
00:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump condemned Iowa's governor in writing. A new political attack ad uses AI to fake his voice
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN