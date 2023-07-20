WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Special Report with Bret Baier" at FOX News D.C. Bureau on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
RFK Jr. says he's not 'anti-vax.' CNN fact checks that claim
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks Robert F. Kennedy's long history of anti-vaccination claims, including testifying to Congress under oath that he is not anti-vaccination.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, center, during a House Oversight Committee meeting on July 19, 2023.
CNN reporter breaks down IRS whistleblowers' testimony about Hunter Biden probe
Biden Greene split
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
maggie haberman ISO cnntm 071923
Hear what Trump advisers are telling him to do in order to avoid jail time
gop reax trump target letter
Hear some GOP lawmakers react to third potential Trump indictment
jack smith subway 0718
In rare appearance, Jack Smith declines to comment on Trump target letter
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Trump condemned Iowa's governor in writing. A new political attack ad uses AI to fake his voice
trump honig 0718 split
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
CNN's Jake Tapper interviews Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, July 18, in South Carolina.
'The proof is in the pudding': DeSantis responds to Republicans losing faith in his electability
steamy political ad ohio gop
See the steamy political ad that is targeting the GOP
brian kemp source
Georgia governor asked if he would support Trump in 2024. Hear his response
hutchinson vpx
'Trump, Trump, Trump': Crowds chant and boo GOP presidential candidate during speech
vpx christie trump split
Chris Christie: Donald Trump is a liar and a coward
osbourne trump split vpx
'Ridiculous': GOP strategist reacts to Trump's claim in Fox News interview
Tom Foreman CNC vpx
CNN reporter breaks down Biden administration's new student loan relief plan
