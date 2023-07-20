Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. says he's not 'anti-vax.' CNN fact checks that claim
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks Robert F. Kennedy's long history of anti-vaccination claims, including testifying to Congress under oath that he is not anti-vaccination.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
RFK Jr. says he's not 'anti-vax.' CNN fact checks that claim
CNN reporter breaks down IRS whistleblowers' testimony about Hunter Biden probe
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
Hear what Trump advisers are telling him to do in order to avoid jail time
Hear some GOP lawmakers react to third potential Trump indictment
In rare appearance, Jack Smith declines to comment on Trump target letter
Trump condemned Iowa's governor in writing. A new political attack ad uses AI to fake his voice
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
'The proof is in the pudding': DeSantis responds to Republicans losing faith in his electability
See the steamy political ad that is targeting the GOP
Georgia governor asked if he would support Trump in 2024. Hear his response
'Trump, Trump, Trump': Crowds chant and boo GOP presidential candidate during speech
Chris Christie: Donald Trump is a liar and a coward
'Ridiculous': GOP strategist reacts to Trump's claim in Fox News interview
CNN reporter breaks down Biden administration's new student loan relief plan
