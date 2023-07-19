Video Ad Feedback
Michigan charges participants in fake elector plot
Prosecutors charged sixteen fake electors who signed certificates falsely claiming President Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2020 with multiple felonies, according to state Attorney General Dana Nessel. This is the first time prosecutors have charged any of the fake electors with a crime related to the scheme. CNN has reached out to the 16 fake electors for comment about the criminal charges.
