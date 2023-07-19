Video Ad Feedback
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
President Joe Biden posted a campaign ad promoting his legislative wins by using clips from a recent speech GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave at the Turning Point Action Conference, where she compared Biden to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
00:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some GOP lawmakers react to third potential Trump indictment
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
In rare appearance, Jack Smith declines to comment on Trump target letter
00:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump condemned Iowa's governor in writing. A new political attack ad uses AI to fake his voice
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The proof is in the pudding': DeSantis responds to Republicans losing faith in his electability
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the steamy political ad that is targeting the GOP
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Georgia governor asked if he would support Trump in 2024. Hear his response
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump, Trump, Trump': Crowds chant and boo GOP presidential candidate during speech
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie: Donald Trump is a liar and a coward
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Ridiculous': GOP strategist reacts to Trump's claim in Fox News interview
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Biden administration's new student loan relief plan
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military expert breaks down GOP defense bill after passing the House
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The rules aren't changing': RNC chair on debate pledge for candidates
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why former Secret Service agent says White House should change tour protocol
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what Kushner's testimony reveals about special counsel investigation
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN