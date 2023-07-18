Video Ad Feedback
'The proof is in the pudding': DeSantis responds to Republicans losing faith in his electability
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to analysis stating that Republican voters see DeSantis as "less and less electable."
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Hear some GOP lawmakers react to third potential Trump indictment
In rare appearance, Jack Smith declines to comment on Trump target letter
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
See the steamy political ad that is targeting the GOP
Georgia governor asked if he would support Trump in 2024. Hear his response
'Trump, Trump, Trump': Crowds chant and boo GOP presidential candidate during speech
Chris Christie: Donald Trump is a liar and a coward
'Ridiculous': GOP strategist reacts to Trump's claim in Fox News interview
CNN reporter breaks down Biden administration's new student loan relief plan
Military expert breaks down GOP defense bill after passing the House
'The rules aren't changing': RNC chair on debate pledge for candidates
Why former Secret Service agent says White House should change tour protocol
Here's what Kushner's testimony reveals about special counsel investigation
'This is a national security issue': Defense Secy. on Tuberville blocking nominations
