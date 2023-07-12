Video Ad Feedback
Ex-defense secretary sounds alarm over Republican's move impacting military
Leon Panetta, who served as US Defense Secretary in the Obama administration, says that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) holding up military promotions is undermining US military readiness and impacting their ability to respond to threats.
01:21 - Source: CNN
