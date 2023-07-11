Video Ad Feedback
'Old yeller': Reporter reveals what Biden is like in private
Axios reporter Alex Thompson joins CNN's Laura Coates to discuss his reporting on President Joe Biden's temper behind closed doors.
'Old yeller': Reporter reveals what Biden is like in private
Collins presses GOP senator about his White nationalist comments
GOP Rep. McCaul on how Ukraine can gain NATO membership
Trump seemingly baffled by 'blizzards' during Dairy Queen campaign stop
Some Republicans are sounding the alarm on DeSantis. Hear his reaction
Hear why an ex-GOP lawmaker is now helping Hunter Biden
Democrat responds to Biden's decision to send controversial weapons to Ukraine
Here's what the turnout at this small town Trump rally says about the presidential race
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
Bolton details how often 'random people' had access to Trump
Poll shows why Biden should be 'a little concerned' about Cornel West
This is what you need to know about Giuliani's role in Trump's investigation (2022)
Voter confronts Mike Pence blaming him for Biden being elected. See his response
Chalian: McCarthy would side with Freedom Caucus over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Cohen has a warning for Walt Nauta
