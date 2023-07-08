Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the turnout at this small town Trump rally says about the presidential race
Donald Trump is dominating 2024 Republican polling, holding an average double-digit advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in national surveys. CNN's Michael Smerconish has more.
Bolton details how often 'random people' had access to Trump
Poll shows why Biden should be 'a little concerned' about Cornel West
This is what you need to know about Giuliani's role in Trump's investigation (2022)
Voter confronts Mike Pence blaming him for Biden being elected. See his response
Chalian: McCarthy would side with Freedom Caucus over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Cohen has a warning for Walt Nauta
Chris Christie has theory on why Trump kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former top Arizona GOP official describes what Trump team gave him as 'proof' of voter fraud
January 6 rioter says she was 'brainwashed' and part of a 'cult'
Hear from Ohio citizens amid the fight over abortion amendment in Ohio
Haberman talks Trump being more 'reckless' on his social media site
Lab tests show substance found at White House was cocaine
Judge limits Biden administration's contact with social media sites
Abuse victim makes grim prediction if Supreme Court allows abusers to keep guns
