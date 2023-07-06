Video Ad Feedback
Former top Arizona GOP official describes what Trump team gave him as 'proof' of voter fraud
Rusty Bowers, a former top Republican official in Arizona who rejected pressure from Donald Trump and his allies following the former president's 2020 election defeat, told CNN that he has spoken with the FBI as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the vote.
03:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Former top Arizona GOP official describes what Trump team gave him as 'proof' of voter fraud
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
January 6 rioter says she was 'brainwashed' and part of a 'cult'
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Ohio citizens amid the fight over abortion amendment in Ohio
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman talks Trump being more 'reckless' on his social media site
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lab tests show substance found at White House was cocaine
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge limits Biden administration's contact with social media sites
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abuse victim makes grim prediction if Supreme Court allows abusers to keep guns
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These moms from across the country are fans of DeSantis. Hear why
06:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump said in 2016 about a president under indictment
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham booed at Trump rally in his home state
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is 2023': GOP presidential candidate doesn't think LGBTQ rights should be a focus of his party
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't understand the mentality': Buttigieg reacts to video shared by DeSantis campaign
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Problematic': Hear how ex-Trump attorney reacted to audio tape
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment that Ducey appeared to get a call from Trump in 2020
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Plaintiff in pivotal SCOTUS case speaks out
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN