Hear from Ohio citizens amid the fight over abortion amendment in Ohio
Ohio is poised to become the next major abortion battleground after groups seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution on Wednesday submitted hundreds of thousands of petition signatures to the secretary of state's office. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
