Abuse victim makes grim prediction if Supreme Court allows abusers to keep guns
The Supreme Court announced it would weigh in on a ruling that could allow domestic abusers to keep their guns in its next session. CNN's Josh Campbell speaks with an abuse victim with a grim outlook on what will happen if the justices side with abusers.
03:41 - Source: CNN
