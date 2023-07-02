Video Ad Feedback
'It is 2023': GOP presidential candidate doesn't think LGBTQ rights should be a focus of his party
Former US Representative and Republican presidential hopeful Will Hurd joins Dana Bash on State of the Union to discuss the recent SCOTUS decision surrounding LGBTQ rights.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'It is 2023': GOP presidential candidate doesn't think LGBTQ rights should be a focus of his party
'I don't understand the mentality': Buttigieg reacts to video shared by DeSantis campaign
'Problematic': Hear how ex-Trump attorney reacted to audio tape
See the moment that Ducey appeared to get a call from Trump in 2020
Plaintiff in pivotal SCOTUS case speaks out
Biden slams Republicans during his reaction to Supreme Court decision
College grad reacts to Justice Thomas' argument on affirmative action
'This Court is not my friend': Van Jones fires off over historic decisions
CNN legal analyst weighs in on 'domino effect' Supreme Court ruling could have
CNN was inside the Supreme Court as student loan decision was read
Hear how livestream led to arrest of Jan. 6th suspect near Obama's home
Findings of damning probe into Coast Guard were kept secret
Hear why one liberal expert witness is happy about this conservative ruling
'Great day for America': Trump reacts to Supreme Court decision
Christie: This is what McCarthy believes about Trump
