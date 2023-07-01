Video Ad Feedback
See the moment that Ducey appeared to get a call from Trump in 2020
Following his defeat in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump spoke to then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss the results, a source familiar with the call told CNN. CNN politics reporter Jeremy Herb reports.
03:36 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment that Ducey appeared to get a call from Trump in 2020
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Plaintiff in pivotal SCOTUS case speaks out
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden slams Republicans during his reaction to Supreme Court decision
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College grad reacts to Justice Thomas' argument on affirmative action
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This Court is not my friend': Van Jones fires off over historic decisions
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst weighs in on 'domino effect' Supreme Court ruling could have
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN was inside the Supreme Court as student loan decision was read
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how livestream led to arrest of Jan. 6th suspect near Obama's home
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Findings of damning probe into Coast Guard were kept secret
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why one liberal expert witness is happy about this conservative ruling
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Great day for America': Trump reacts to Supreme Court decision
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: This is what McCarthy believes about Trump
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway calls Trump 'sociopathic criminal' after release of classified docs tape
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Liz Cheney says Americans are 'electing idiots'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN