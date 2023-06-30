New London, Conn.(Apr. 10)--Sign on wall U.S. Coast Guard Academy facing Route 1 (Mohegan Ave.) USCG photo by SANTOS, DAVID M. PA1
Findings of damning probe into Coast Guard were kept secret
A secret investigation into alleged sexual abuse at the US Coast Guard Academy, the training ground for the Coast Guard's top officers, uncovered a dark history of rape, assault and other serious misconduct being ignored and, at times, covered up by high-ranking officials.
