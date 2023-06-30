taylor taranto arrest
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how livestream led to arrest of armed man near Obama's home
A man with numerous firearms and materials to make an explosive was arrested near former President Barack Obama's Washington, DC, neighborhood after claiming on an internet livestream that he had a detonator, law enforcement officials told CNN. CNN's Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller has more on the story.
02:47 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 14 videos
taylor taranto arrest
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how livestream led to arrest of armed man near Obama's home
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what happened inside the Supreme Court after historic ruling
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
'Great day for America': Trump reacts to Supreme Court decision
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris christie primetime
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: This is what McCarthy believes about Trump
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government's efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway calls Trump 'sociopathic criminal' after release of classified docs tape
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liz Cheney SOT CTN vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Liz Cheney says Americans are 'electing idiots'
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media at the Miami Police Department about former President Donald Trump's appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 12, in Miami, Florida.
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Manu Raju
Video Ad Feedback
'This is significant': CNN reporter on SCOTUS ruling on Louisiana map
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amy Klobuchar 062523
Video Ad Feedback
'The answer is to codify Roe v. Wade': Sen. Klobuchar a year since Dobbs decision
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOTU Sec. Antony Blinken
Video Ad Feedback
'I think you've seen cracks emerge that weren't there before:' Sec. Blinken on Russia-Wagner conflict
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie booed
Video Ad Feedback
Christie booed criticizing Trump during speech
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN