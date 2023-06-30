Video Ad Feedback
College grads reacts to Justice Thomas' argument on affirmative action
College graduate Kyra Abrams, who says her life was shaped by affirmative action, joined "CNN This Morning" to discuss Justice Clarence Thomas' argument for the Supreme Court's decision that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission.
01:19 - Source: CNN
