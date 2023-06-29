COATES
The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as an express factor in admissions, a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefitted Black and Latino students in higher education. CNN's Laura Coates breaks down the court decision.
