Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst says decision left her scratching her head
The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as an express factor in admissions, a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefitted Black and Latino students in higher education. CNN's Laura Coates breaks down the court decision.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst says decision left her scratching her head
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: This is what McCarthy believes about Trump
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway calls Trump 'sociopathic criminal' after release of classified docs tape
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Liz Cheney says Americans are 'electing idiots'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is significant': CNN reporter on SCOTUS ruling on Louisiana map
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The answer is to codify Roe v. Wade': Sen. Klobuchar a year since Dobbs decision
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I think you've seen cracks emerge that weren't there before:' Sec. Blinken on Russia-Wagner conflict
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie booed criticizing Trump during speech
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
MTG lashed out at Boebert on the House floor. Hear how Boebert responded
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Democrats repeatedly interrupt McCarthy on House floor
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway reacts to GOP response to Hunter Biden plea deal
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN