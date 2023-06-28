Video Ad Feedback
Liz Cheney says Americans are 'electing idiots'
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says Americans need to stop "electing idiots." 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reacts.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Liz Cheney says Americans are 'electing idiots'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway calls Trump 'sociopathic criminal' after release of classified docs tape
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is significant': CNN reporter on SCOTUS ruling on Louisiana map
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The answer is to codify Roe v. Wade': Sen. Klobuchar a year since Dobbs decision
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I think you've seen cracks emerge that weren't there before:' Sec. Blinken on Russia-Wagner conflict
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie booed criticizing Trump during speech
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
MTG lashed out at Boebert on the House floor. Hear how Boebert responded
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Democrats repeatedly interrupt McCarthy on House floor
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway reacts to GOP response to Hunter Biden plea deal
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump called out Alyssa Farah Griffin on Fox. Hear how she responded
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN