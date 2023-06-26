BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government's efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify. Listen to the tape.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
