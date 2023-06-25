Full interview with Secretary Blinken after Russian revolt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Dana Bash that "this is a moving picture and we haven't seen the last act yet" after a Russian revolt against Putin was abruptly defused.
09:32 - Source: CNN
