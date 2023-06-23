Exclusive: Jack Smith trades immunity for fake elector testimony in Jan. 6 probe
Special Counsel Jack Smith has compelled at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity, part of a current push by federal prosecutors to swiftly nail down evidence in the sprawling criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CNN's Katelyn Polantz reports.
