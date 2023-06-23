WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Exclusive: Jack Smith trades immunity for fake elector testimony in Jan. 6 probe
Special Counsel Jack Smith has compelled at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity, part of a current push by federal prosecutors to swiftly nail down evidence in the sprawling criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CNN's Katelyn Polantz reports.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Exclusive: Jack Smith trades immunity for fake elector testimony in Jan. 6 probe
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp schiff censure
SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barack Obama Donald Trump Split
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama amnpour intvu 0622 two shot
Exclusive: On dealing with anti-democratic world leaders, Obama says 'it's complicated'
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marjorie taylor greene lauren boebert
MTG lashed out at Boebert on the House floor. Hear how Boebert responded
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
McCarthy
See Democrats repeatedly interrupt McCarthy on House floor
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fanone reaction
Hear Officer Fanone's reaction to sentencing of Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george conway
Conway reacts to GOP response to Hunter Biden plea deal
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump griffin split
Trump called out Alyssa Farah Griffin on Fox. Hear how she responded
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN