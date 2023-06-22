CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive interview, former President Barack Obama sat down with Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour for a candid discussion about former President Donald Trump's third presidential campaign amid various indictments and how that looks to the world at large. Watch the full interview at 10pm ET on Thursday, June 22 / 4am CET on Friday, June 23.
02:27 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Democrats repeatedly interrupt McCarthy on House floor
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Officer Fanone's reaction to sentencing of Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Conway reacts to GOP response to Hunter Biden plea deal
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump called out Alyssa Farah Griffin on Fox. Hear how she responded
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman shares two reasons why Trump has trouble keeping lawyers
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash calls reaction from Hunter Biden legal team 'striking'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump offers new reason for not giving classified material to investigators
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris: Each generation must fight to protect freedom for all
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fact Check: The difference between Trump's indictment and Hillary Clinton's email scandal
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Worst manager in the history of the American presidency': Christie responds to Trump's attacks
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN