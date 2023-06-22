MTG lashed out at Boebert on the House floor. Hear how Boebert responded
A spokesperson for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confirmed the congresswoman called fellow GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) an expletive on the House floor during proceedings.
00:56 - Source: CNN
