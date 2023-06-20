Was Hunter Biden given a 'sweetheart deal'? Legal expert weighs in
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said in court filings. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig weighs in.
02:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Was Hunter Biden given a 'sweetheart deal'? Legal expert weighs in
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash calls reaction from Hunter Biden legal team 'striking'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump offers new reason for not giving classified material to investigators
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris: Each generation must fight to protect freedom for all
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fact Check: The difference between Trump's indictment and Hillary Clinton's email scandal
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Worst manager in the history of the American presidency': Christie responds to Trump's attacks
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Conway makes a prediction on whether Trump will go to jail
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was prosecuted by Jack Smith, hear what he knows about the special counsel
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's remarks on transgender people reveal flip-flop
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN