Hunter Biden arrives at at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base after disembarking from Air Force One with his father, U.S. President Joe Biden, in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023.
Attorney issues statement after Hunter Biden strikes deal with DOJ
Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge, the Justice Department says. CNN's Evan Perez has more.
02:07
Politics of the Day 16 videos
02:07
- Source: CNN
fox news intv trump vpx
Trump offers new reason for not giving classified material to investigators
03:08
- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris Juneteenth vpx
Kamala Harris: Each generation must fight to protect freedom for all
01:35
- Source: CNN
TrumpFC2
Fact Check: The difference between Trump's indictment and Hillary Clinton's email scandal
03:59
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie Donald Trump Split
'Worst manager in the history of the American presidency': Christie responds to Trump's attacks
02:19
- Source: CNN
conway trump split vpx
Conway makes a prediction on whether Trump will go to jail
01:02
- Source: CNN
jack smith bob mcdonnell split vpx
He was prosecuted by Jack Smith, hear what he knows about the special counsel
02:33
- Source: CNN
trump kfile fox news vpx 1
Trump's remarks on transgender people reveal flip-flop
04:21
- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger trump split
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
- Source: CNN
US Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a press conference with Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on January 25, 2023. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has removed Swalwell and Schiff from the House Intelligence Committees as retribution for their investigations of former US President Trump and is threatening to block Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)
Adam Schiff fires back after Republican effort to censure him fails
01:00
- Source: CNN
miami courtroom high schoolers polantz thumb vpx
'Like Settlers of Catan': How teens delivered news during Trump's arraignment
01:32
- Source: CNN
dale trump fact check
'Bizarro world stuff': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's indictment claims
03:44
- Source: CNN