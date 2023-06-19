Fact Check: The difference between Trump's indictment and Hillary Clinton's email scandal
CNN's Marshall Cohen explains the similarities and differences between Hillary Clinton's email scandal and former President Donald Trump's federal indictment.
03:59 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Fact Check: The difference between Trump's indictment and Hillary Clinton's email scandal
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How's that Tesla hot tub?' Why more car makers might wait to adopt Tesla's Supercharger
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing- Source: WPVI
Unhappy at work? How to change jobs without fear
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
First video of Boris Johnson's 'partygate' scandal emerges
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jokić cracks up reporters after NBA finals win
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
A 21-year-old man solved a Rubik's Cube in the time it took to read this headline
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They're just gross': Nevada residents experience Mormon cricket takeover
01:29
Now playing- Source: KSL
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing- Source: KVVU