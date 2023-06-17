Trump's remarks on transgender people reveal flip-flop
Donald Trump's past comments reveal he repeatedly celebrated the inclusion of transgender women in his beauty pageant. Now he is vowing to 'defeat the cult of gender ideology'. CNN's KFile Andrew Kaczynski reports.
04:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Trump's remarks on transgender people reveal flip-flop
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adam Schiff fires back after Republican effort to censure him fails
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Like Settlers of Catan': How teens delivered news during Trump's arraignment
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bizarro world stuff': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's indictment claims
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals what in the indictment made Trump 'especially rattled'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how Trump acted inside the 'packed courtroom' during arraignment
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing- Source: