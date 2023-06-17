BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government's efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Ex-GOP congressman slams Trump for putting 'lives at risk'
Newsroom
Former Texas Republican congressman Will Hurd talks with CNN's Jim Acosta about the federal criminal charges brought against former President Trump related to his alleged mishandling of classified government documents.
02:01 - Source: CNN
