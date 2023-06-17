Fmr. Gov. McDonnell on being prosecuted by Jack Smith
Former VA Gov. Bob McDonnell, whose conviction by Jack Smith was overturned by the Supreme Court, says, "You're supposed to seek truth and justice, not merely to convict," adding, "I hate having things tried in the press...We'll have to see how this plays out in the courtroom, because one of the sides is going to be really embarrassed when it comes to evidence."
Source: CNN
