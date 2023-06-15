Chuck Grassley
Republican questions legitimacy of Biden tapes he claimed existed
The Lead
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley claimed on the Senate floor that the foreign national who allegedly bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has 17 audio recordings of their conversations, but questioned whether those tapes even existed in an interview with CNN days later. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
