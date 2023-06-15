: National security implications of classified documents kept by Donald Trump
John Vause interviews CNN's National Security Analyst Juliette Kayyem on the serious implications of what was at risk if the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago ever got out.
05:40 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
: National security implications of classified documents kept by Donald Trump
05:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Like Settlers of Catan': How teens delivered news during Trump's arraignment
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They're just gross': Nevada residents experience Mormon cricket takeover
01:29
Now playing- Source: KSL
Has the tide turned against hybrid work?
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing- Source: KVVU
Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why George Conway believes Trump 'has to be incarcerated' to some extent
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why scientists are putting 'pants' on these poison frogs
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Padma Lakshmi reflects on her time as host of 'Top Chef'
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
You can live in this 462-sq-ft apartment located on a bridge for $250,000
02:06
Now playing- Source: KCAL