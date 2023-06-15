Arnold Schwarzenegger trump split
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger sat down with CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss former President Donald Trump's most recent indictment by the DOJ over potential mishandling of classified documents and if he's worried that Trump could be reelected in the 2024 presidential election.
