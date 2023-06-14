miami courtroom high schoolers polantz thumb vpx
'Like Settlers of Catan': How teens delivered news during Trump's arraignment
CNN reporter Katelyn Polantz details how a group of high school students delivered updates without electronics inside the courthouse in real time to CNN editors during former President Trump's arraignment in Miami.
01:32 - Source: CNN
