Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to federal indictment
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman reveals how former President Trump is reacting to his historic federal indictment stemming from the Department of Justice's classified documents investigation.
01:00 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to federal indictment
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie's CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper in New York on Monday, June 12.
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump greets people inside his resort in Doral, Florida, near Miami.
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie
Christie reveals the exact moment he broke with Trump
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN