Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to federal indictment
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman reveals how former President Trump is reacting to his historic federal indictment stemming from the Department of Justice's classified documents investigation.
01:00 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to federal indictment
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Christie reveals the exact moment he broke with Trump
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN