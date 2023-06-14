'Bizarro world stuff': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's indictment claims
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks claims made by former President Donald Trump at a fundraiser event in Bedminster, New Jersey following his arrest and arraignment for allegedly mishandling classified documents.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
'Bizarro world stuff': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's indictment claims
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals what in the indictment made Trump 'especially rattled'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how Trump acted inside the 'packed courtroom' during arraignment
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN