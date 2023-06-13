polantz roosters vpx thumb
CNN reporter interrupted in the most Miami fashion outside courthouse
CNN crime and justice reporter Katelyn Polantz is joined by a flock of roosters outside a federal courthouse in Miami amid former President Donald Trump's arraignment.
01:23 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
polantz roosters vpx thumb
CNN reporter interrupted in the most Miami fashion outside courthouse
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
crocodile pool 01
'Massive' 10-foot crocodile found swimming in Florida pool
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bear Destin Florida SCREENGRAB
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Deer In Pool 2
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SchumerOzempic1
Amy Schumer takes aim at stars who secretly use Ozempic
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
las vegas alien ufo backyard report police orig_00000107.png
Watch: Vegas police respond to report of '10-foot creature' in yard after green flash across sky
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drew Barrymore Instagram
"Cómo se atreven": Drew Barrymore arremete contra medios sensacionalistas por afirmaciones falsas
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shelter Dog Buddies 4
Dog scales wall to be with best friend. See the moment
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drew Barrymore Instagram
Man behind viral alligator enclosure video gets arrested
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liziane Gutierrez alleged burglar
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing
- Source: KVVU
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The show did break me': Tom Holland reveals why he's taking acting break
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Watch the new 'Barbie' movie trailer
01:42
Now playing
- Source: Warner Bros
Padma Lakshmi ISO wallace
Padma Lakshmi reflects on her time as host of 'Top Chef'
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift Swallows Bug 1
See what Taylor Swift hoped her fans didn't see during live show
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, U.S., June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
See timelapse of NYC disappearing into cloud of wildfire smoke
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drew Barrymore
'How dare you': Drew Barrymore rages over tabloid media for false claims
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN