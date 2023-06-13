Hear how Trump acted inside the 'packed courtroom' during arraignment
CNN reporter Even Perez describes how former President Donald Trump behaved inside federal court in Miami, where he faced 37 criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left office.
02:00 - Source: CNN
The arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump 7 videos
Hear how Trump acted inside the 'packed courtroom' during arraignment
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump stops at famous Cuban restaurant after his arrest
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Trump moments before heading to court
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy responds to classified docs stored in Mar-a-Lago bathroom
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter interrupted in the most Miami fashion outside courthouse
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN