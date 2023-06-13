Trump stops at famous Cuban restaurant after his arrest
Former President Trump stopped at a famous Cuban restaurant in Miami shortly after pleading not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.
01:14 - Source: CNN
The arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump 6 videos
Trump stops at famous Cuban restaurant after his arrest
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Trump moments before heading to court
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy responds to classified docs stored in Mar-a-Lago bathroom
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter interrupted in the most Miami fashion outside courthouse
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN