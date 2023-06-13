Chris Christie's CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper in New York on Monday, June 12.
Why Chris Christie thinks another Trump term would be worse than the first
During a CNN Republican presidential town hall, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tells CNN's Anderson Cooper why he believes a potential Trump second term would be worse than the first.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
McCarthy SOT
'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy defends boxes found in Mar-a-Lago
01:05
John Bolton
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Donald Trump Bill Barr Split
'He is not a victim here': Bill Barr rebuts Trump's claims about DOJ indictment
01:59
Jim Jordan SOTU
'I go on the president's word and he said he did': Rep. Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
04:57
