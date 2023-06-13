christie 1
Fact check: How Chris Christie switched his views on Russia collusion probe
CNN's Tom Foreman examines former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's shift in stance during a CNN Republican presidential town hall regarding the Russia collusion investigation into then-President Donald Trump.
01:23 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
christie 1
Fact check: How Chris Christie switched his views on Russia collusion probe
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie's CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper in New York on Monday, June 12.
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump greets people inside his resort in Doral, Florida, near Miami.
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie
Christie reveals the exact moment he broke with Trump
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN