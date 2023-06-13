Fact check: How Chris Christie switched his views on Russia collusion probe
CNN's Tom Foreman examines former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's shift in stance during a CNN Republican presidential town hall regarding the Russia collusion investigation into then-President Donald Trump.
01:23 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Fact check: How Chris Christie switched his views on Russia collusion probe
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Christie on his private conversation with Trump from his hospital bed
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Christie reveals the exact moment he broke with Trump
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN