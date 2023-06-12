John Bolton
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton tells CNN's Phil Mattingly why he thinks Trump's political career will be over following a second indictment against him.
01:06 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
John Bolton
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Bill Barr Split
'He is not a victim here': Bill Barr rebuts Trump's claims about DOJ indictment
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jim Jordan SOTU
'I go on the president's word and he said he did': Rep. Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump supporter vpx
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
COLUMBUS, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. On Friday, former President Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on 37 felony counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Trump speaks out about DOJ indictment for first time
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN